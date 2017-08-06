Man wanted in Pasco Co. for shooting into occupied vehicle with child inside

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 26-year-old man is wanted for shooting into a vehicle with a child and others inside, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said this weekend.

It happened in Dade City on Blanton Road south of Frazee Hill Road.

Deputies say 26-year-old Jevante Tomorian Hill fired several shots into a vehicle as his girlfriend, another adult and a child were sitting in it.

A warrant is out for his arrest and he’s expected to face a charge for shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call the sheriff’s office at 1-800-706-2488.

