Man wanted in Pasco Co. for shooting into occupied vehicle with child inside

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 26-year-old man is wanted for shooting into a vehicle with a child and others inside, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said this weekend.
It happened in Dade City on Blanton Road south of Frazee Hill Road.
Deputies say 26-year-old Jevante Tomorian Hill fired several shots into a vehicle as his girlfriend, another adult and a child were sitting in it.
A warrant is out for his arrest and he’s expected to face a charge for shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding the incident should call the sheriff’s office at 1-800-706-2488.
