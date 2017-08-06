Flamingo shirt gives suspect away in Volusia County shooting

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Authorities in Florida say a man was arrested for shooting a woman last month at a nightclub party after he was identified by his distinctive flamingo-print shirt.

Shantonio Kemp is facing a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after his arrest last Thursday.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was shot last month at an Ormond Beach, Florida nightclub. She had a non-life-threatening wound.

Investigators say witnesses were reluctant to cooperate but they did learn that the suspect had been wearing a flamingo shirt.

Later, detectives learned that a video the party had been posted on YouTube and the suspect was in it wearing the tell-tale shirt.

Kemp was being held in jail on a $50,000 bond and couldn’t be reached for comment.

