2 additional homes to be condemned Sunday near massive Pasco sinkhole

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County officials will be condemning two more homes Sunday near the massive sinkhole in Land O’ Lakes.

The sinkhole opened last month and swallowed two homes.

Two houses on Ocean Pines Drive were condemned Friday night. On Sunday, county officials said another home on Ocean Pines Drive was set to be condemned as well as a home on Canal Place.

Work was supposed to begin last week at the site but was delayed on Friday after the sinkhole grew, and a 10-foot-wide, 80-foot-long section of the hole’s wall collapsed.

County officials say 55 dump trucks of uncrushed lime rock were brought in on Saturday to dump into the hole.

Five semi loads of debris were removed.

They are calling their new tactic successful and say debris removal is continuing on Sunday.

