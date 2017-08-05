Police: Hungry suspects ate meal, then robbed fellow diners in Florida

MIAMI (AP) – Police say two men walked into a Florida restaurant, ate their meals and then robbed four fellow diners.

Miami Police say the two suspects walked into the Honduran restaurant Thursday afternoon. When they finished eating, they stood up, approached four patrons who were eating and demanded money and valuables.

Authorities say one of the suspects fired his weapon into the ground during a struggle with one of the victims. Eventually, the victims handed over their belongs and police say the suspects fled in a gray or silver four-door Chevy Impala. Miami Police say the men were captured on surveillance video from a nearby business.

