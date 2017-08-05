Man arrested, accused of cyberstalking multiple female realtors in Pinellas Co.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A transient man is accused of cyberstalking multiple real estate agents in the Tampa Bay area, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say Reginald Bernard Nelson, 48, was arrested on Friday after he admitted to sending explicit texts to a number of local female realtors he had seen in advertisements.

In June, Pinellas detectives received a tip that Nelson had sent multiple sexual messages and explicit photos to an unidentified 73-year-old real estate agent in Pinellas County.

Investigators were able to identify Nelson and linked him to 21 other cases involving local real estate agents who received similar messages.

When located and questioned, Nelson admitted to coming across the women in advertisement papers and confessed to sending them inappropriate images and texts.

At 9 am Friday, Nelson was arrested at a parking lot near 43rd Street and Park Boulevard in Pinellas Park and charged with one count of felony cyberstalking with more charges pending, investigators said.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail without further incident.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

No further details are available at this time.

