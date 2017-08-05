Heavy rains bringing snakes to Florida neighborhoods

By Published:
A Burmese python moves through the grass during a demonstration by the Florida Fish and Conservation Commission for the news media to promote the upcoming Python Challenge, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015, in Davie, Fla. The challenge is scheduled for January 2016 and offers the public an opportunity to safely and humanely capture invasive Burmese pythons from public lands in south Florida. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) – Residents in two Florida cities say snakes are overtaking their backyards.

City officials say the recent heavy rains have pushed the snakes out of their natural habitats.

Residents in Miramar and Pembroke Pines have taken to social media sites to share their experiences, posting snapshots of snakes and seeking help in identifying them as either venomous or non-venomous.

Nelson Giraldo says his backyard has been taken over by poisonous cottonmouth snakes. He’s found the venomous reptiles hiding under his grill, behind his air-conditioning unit and near his banana tree.

He’s killed three in the past few weeks. Another resident said at least a half-dozen snakes started following him on a canoe ride in the canal near his home.

The Sun Sentinel reports the venom unit said responded to calls once every four days in June and July. That’s much higher than in previous years.

