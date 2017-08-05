Headlines: Homeowner shoots intruder; More homes condemned after sinkhole; Missing boy found dead

TODAY’S WEATHER
There’s a 40 percent chance of storms this afternoon. See your full forecast here
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- Deputies: Homeowner shoots, kills home intruder in Lakeland
- 2 more Land O’ Lakes homes condemned after massive sinkhole
- Missing 6-year-old Lakeland boy with special needs found dead in pond
- Double homicide investigation underway in Manatee County
- 3 US Marines missing after aircraft crashes off Australia
- US in rare bull’s-eye for total solar eclipse on Aug. 21
- Big rise in number of Justice Department active leak probes
- Police: Hungry suspects ate meal, then robbed fellow diners in Florida
DON’T MISS IT