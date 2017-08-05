Double homicide investigation underway in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are investigating a double homicide that happened early Saturday morning in Manatee County.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 25-year-old woman returned to her home on Harvard Avenue before 4 a.m. and was confronted by three to four subjects as she entered the home.

The woman was forced into a bedroom, and says she heard yelling and gunshots. She was able to escape the home and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office was notified.

Responding deputies arrived to find two men dead inside the home. They have not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (941) 747-3011.

