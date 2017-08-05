Deputies: Homeowner shoots, kills home intruder in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies are conducting a death investigation in Lakeland.

Investigators say it appears elderly homeowners on Deeson Road were woken up by an unknown intruder in their home.

The male homeowner shot the intruder, according to detectives, and the intruder died at the scene.

The intruder was an adult man, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives are now conducting interviews and securing a search warrant.

