Deputies: Homeowner shoots, kills home intruder in Lakeland

By Published:

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies are conducting a death investigation in Lakeland.

Investigators say it appears elderly homeowners on Deeson Road were woken up by an unknown intruder in their home.

The male homeowner shot the intruder, according to detectives, and the intruder died at the scene.

The intruder was an adult man, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives are now conducting interviews and securing a search warrant.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s