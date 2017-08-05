Body found in Sarasota possibly connected to Manatee Co. double homicide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A death investigation has been launched in Sarasota after a body was found Saturday morning.

The body was found at Bahia Vista Street and Yale Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

Sarasota police and Manatee County deputies are working together on the investigation to try and determine if this death is related to a double homicide that happened in Bradenton several hours earlier.

Right now, police do not believe there is any threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call (941) 364-7336.

