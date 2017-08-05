Authorities to give update on changes at massive Land O’ Lakes sinkhole

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco Emergency Management officials say there has been a change at the massive sinkhole that swallowed two homes in Land O’ Lakes last month.

Officials sent out a notice early Saturday morning say it appears the change happened in the last 24 hours.

Cleanup was supposed to begin on Friday, but plans were delayed when a 10-foot wide, 80-foot-long section of the wall on the west side of the sinkhole collapsed overnight Thursday.

News Channel 8 is expecting more details from Pasco County officials later Saturday morning.

