Authorities to give update on changes at massive Land O’ Lakes sinkhole

By Published:

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco Emergency Management officials say there has been a change at the massive sinkhole that swallowed two homes in Land O’ Lakes last month.

Officials sent out a notice early Saturday morning say it appears the change happened in the last 24 hours.

Cleanup was supposed to begin on Friday, but plans were delayed when a 10-foot wide, 80-foot-long section of the wall on the west side of the sinkhole collapsed overnight Thursday.

News Channel 8 is expecting more details from Pasco County officials later Saturday morning.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s