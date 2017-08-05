At least 27 cats found dead in Lutz home

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An animal neglect investigation is underway in Lutz after at least 27 cats were found dead inside a home, News Channel 8 has learned.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Control responded to a home on the 4000 block of Lakeside Drive and found as many as 27 dead in the home. Countless other cats were also inside. Their conditions are unknown.

The sheriff’s office tells News Channel 8 they are not anticipating any arrests at this time.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

