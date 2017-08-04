Woodruff wins major league debut as Brewers beat Rays 2-0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Brandon Woodruff allowed seven hits in 6 1/3 innings of his major league debut and Orlando Arcia homered and scored both runs Friday night in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 2-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.
Arcia’s three hits included a triple off Rays starter Jake Faria in the third and his 10th home run of the season in the eighth. Eric Thames followed the triple with an RBI single.
Woodruff (1-0) had been slated to make his major league debut at St. Louis on June 13 but was scratched by a tight hamstring. After a stint on the disabled list he made three Triple-A rehab starts, throwing a maximum of 69 pitches.
The 24-year-old right-hander walked two and struck out six, throwing 97 pitches. Faria (5-2) gave up one run on four hits while striking out nine in six innings.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Armed, dangerous suspect on the run after killing Longboat Key hotel security guard, clerk
- Hillsborough deputies looking for missing 1-year-old
- Another controversial video under FWC scrutiny, hammerhead shark shot, killed
- Family-run marijuana grow operation busted in Hillsborough County
- Siesta Key star Alex Kompothecras says he’s disgusted by shark dragging video
- Better Call Behnken: Dealership refunds van after our investigation into odometer rollback fraud
- ‘Beauty bandits’ arrested for slew of thefts in Florida
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.