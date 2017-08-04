VIDEO: Hen lays dime-sized egg, may have set world record

BOULDER, Co. (WFLA) -A chicken in Boulder, Colorado may have laid the smallest egg recorded in world history.
The egg is so small, it’s about the size of a child’s fingertip and no bigger than a dime.
Sarah Wise, the hen’s owner, says she measured it with a digital caliper and it was 1.7 centimeters long, just over 1/2 inch.
She thinks the egg may qualify for a world record.
“We went to the Internet and found that there is a world record for smallest egg and it happens to be 2.1 centimeters so we were like wow – we have this smaller egg,” Wise told local affiliate KUSA.
The current record was set in 2011 by a hen belonging to Rev. Donnie Russel of West Virginia.
