VIDEO: Hen lays dime-sized egg, may have set world record

By Published:
KUSA

BOULDER, Co. (WFLA) -A chicken in Boulder, Colorado may have laid the smallest egg recorded in world history.

The egg is so small, it’s about the size of a child’s fingertip and no bigger than a dime.

Sarah Wise, the hen’s owner, says she measured it with a digital caliper and it was 1.7 centimeters long, just over 1/2 inch.

She thinks the egg may qualify for a world record.

“We went to the Internet and found that there is a world record for smallest egg and it happens to be 2.1 centimeters so we were like wow – we have this smaller egg,” Wise told local affiliate KUSA.

The current record was set in 2011 by a hen belonging to Rev. Donnie Russel of West Virginia.

