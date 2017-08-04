VIDEO: 6 injured after pickup truck slams into bus stop

By Published:
WDIV / UGC

DETROIT (WFLA) – Several people were badly injured after a pickup truck slammed into a bus stop in Detroit, according to local affiliate WDIV.

Surveillance video shows the moment and out-of-control truck hit the bus shelter, which was crowded with people taking cover from a storm.

The truck pinned down four people who had to be rescued by firefighters.

All six people inside the shelter survived, but suffered injuries. Their current conditions have not been disclosed.

The 55-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving. Police say alcohol and speed were likely factors in the crash.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

T

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s