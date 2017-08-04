Valrico girl helps kids in hospital with ‘Avery’s Cups of Kindness’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you love lemonade and hot tea there is a way to blend your love of those beverages and help a good cause ‘Avery’s Cups of Kindness’.

Valrico’s 9-year-old Avery Raniera is by her brother Evan’s side at Tampa General Hospital, like a mini health care advocate.

6-year-old Evan was born with kidney failure and as a transplant patient and visits a doctors a lot.

“Since Evan has experience it really makes me sad to see what children have to go through in the hospital,” said Avery Raniera.

All on her own Avery pitched the idea to help other patients like her brother.

She is partnering with Te Bella on Davis Islands in Tampa to serve up Earl Grey Lavender Lemonade on August 5th and 6th.

50 percent of all proceeds will go to benefit TGH’s Children’s Medical Center.

If you can’t make it to Te Bella’s Tea Company on Saturday and Sunday, visit the TGH Make a Gift website or visit the TGH Foundation Facebook Event page.

