Valrico girl helps kids in hospital with ‘Avery’s Cups of Kindness’

News Channel 8 Today Anchor Gayle Guyardo By Published: Updated:
Avery Raniera and her brother Evan.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you love lemonade and hot tea there is a way to blend your love of those beverages and help a good cause ‘Avery’s Cups of Kindness’.

Valrico’s 9-year-old Avery Raniera is by her brother Evan’s side at Tampa General Hospital, like a mini health care advocate.

6-year-old Evan was born with kidney failure and as a transplant patient and visits a doctors a lot.

“Since Evan has experience it really makes me sad to see what children have to go through in the hospital,” said Avery Raniera.

All on her own Avery pitched the idea to help other patients like her brother.

She is partnering with Te Bella on Davis Islands in Tampa to serve up Earl Grey Lavender Lemonade on August 5th and 6th.

50 percent of all proceeds will go to benefit TGH’s Children’s Medical Center.

If you can’t make it to Te Bella’s Tea Company on Saturday and Sunday, visit the TGH Make a Gift website or visit the TGH Foundation Facebook Event page.

Follow Gayle Guyardo on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s