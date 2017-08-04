Tarpon Springs dad accused of leaving child, 4, alone in vehicle while he attended interview

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tarpon Springs dad is accused of leaving his child alone in running vehicle while he attended a job interview, deputies say.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Joshua O’Connor locked his 4-year-old son inside a vehicle on August 2 while he was inside the State Farm Insurance Company located at Belcher Road in Dunedin. Investigators say O’Connor left the boy unattended for more than 30 minutes with the vehicle running and the air conditioning turned on.

When the child’s mother called O’Connor to check on her son, she told police her child answered the phone and informed her he was alone and locked inside the vehicle while his father was inside a business. The mother stayed on the phone with her son for more than 30 minutes until O’Connor’s cell phone battery died, deputies say. The mother started looking for O’Connor and their son, but was not able to find them, according to deputies. Hours later, she finally heard back from O’Connor, who returned the child soon after. The child was not injured, according to deputies.

O’Connor was taken into custody at 10:14 pm on August 3 and charged with one count of neglect of a child.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

