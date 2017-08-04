Suspects spotted stealing remote Bluetooth cars from Toys R Us in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two suspects were spotted stealing 15 remote control Bluetooth cars from a Toys R Us store.
According to the sheriff’s office, a man and woman entered the store at 12845 Citrus Plaza Drive.
The pair worked together to conceal and remove the Bluetooth cars.
The same suspects have been spotted recently committing the same crime at stores in Lakeland and Ocala.
The woman is described as 40-50 years old, between 5’3” and 5’6” with a heavy-set build. She was last seen wearing a black dress and black hat.
The man is described as 50-60 years old, between 5’6” and 5’9” and between 220 to 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white Under Armour shirt and blue baseball cap.
They may be traveling in a 2016 grey Jeep SUV.
Anyone with information regarding the suspects is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200. Anyone who wants to be eligible for a cash reward must first call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS, report anonymously online or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips mobile app.
