Starbucks wants you to treat a pal to a BOGO Macchiato for ‘Friendship Day’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Grab a friend, Starbucks wants to help you celebrate “Friendship Day” with a freebie.

“Friendship Day” is officially on Sunday, August 6, but Starbucks has a cool BOGO deal that will let you celebrate with friends all weekend long.

“Buy any Macchiato and get one to share. So grab your bestie and swing by for a cool drink—and enjoy one on us,” the company said on its website. 

The deal is from 2 to 5 p.m. from Friday, August 3 through Monday, August 7.

A Macchiato is cold milk with layers of espresso.  Starbucks offers Iced Coconut Mocha Macchiatos, Iced Caramel Macchiatos and Iced Cinnamon Almondmilk Macchiato’s.

