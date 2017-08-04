Special guest to throw out Rays first pitch Sunday

Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — WFLA News Channel 8’s Annie Sabo will throw out the ceremonial first pitch for the first time at a Rays game.

Annie said she is very much looking forward to her “pitching debut” this Sunday at the Trop.

She said throwing out the first pitch is something she’s always wanted to do.

“It’s an item on my bucket list for sure!” Annie said.

“I have been practicing my curveball…just kidding…I’m just hoping I can throw a strike so my family won’t be embarrassed to stand next to me!” Annie laughed.

We’re sure she will not disappoint and can’t wait to watch her! Tune in at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday to see for yourself.

