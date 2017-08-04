Souza, Dickerson lift Rays over Astros 5-3

HOUSTON (AP) – Steven Souza Jr. homered and drove in three runs, Corey Dickerson added three hits and made a dazzling defensive play to preserve the lead, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Houston Astros 5-3 on Thursday night.
The Rays have won three in a row since dropping the series opener 14-7, and it’s the first time Houston has lost three in a row since June 11-13.
The Astros led by one entering the seventh when Francisco Liriano (6-6) took over for starter Collin McHugh to make his Houston debut after a trade from Toronto on Monday.
Liriano retired Adeiny Hechavarria before a single by Dickerson.
The left-hander then walked Lucas Duda and was lifted for Chris Devenski.
