Sources: Kardashian sisters have meeting at Morgan & Morgan in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Hollywood celebrities Kim and Kourtney Kardashian were in Orlando on Thursday for a meeting at the Morgan & Morgan law firm, a source confirmed to WESH 2 News.

It’s unknown why the Kardashian sisters were at the firm or what type of meeting they might have been involved in.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Kim Kardashian’s cellphone case company was being sued for $100 million for patent infringement.

Officials at Snaplight, a company that makes cellphone cases with LED lights surrounding the phone, claimed the reality star’s business ripped off their idea.

It is not known if that lawsuit may have anything to do with the Kardashians’ visit to Morgan & Morgan.

