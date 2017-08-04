Sources: Kardashian sisters have meeting at Morgan & Morgan in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Hollywood celebrities Kim and Kourtney Kardashian were in Orlando on Thursday for a meeting at the Morgan & Morgan law firm, a source confirmed to WESH 2 News.
It’s unknown why the Kardashian sisters were at the firm or what type of meeting they might have been involved in.
Earlier this week, it was announced that Kim Kardashian’s cellphone case company was being sued for $100 million for patent infringement.
Officials at Snaplight, a company that makes cellphone cases with LED lights surrounding the phone, claimed the reality star’s business ripped off their idea.
It is not known if that lawsuit may have anything to do with the Kardashians’ visit to Morgan & Morgan.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Florida’s 2017 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday: What to Know
- Another controversial video under FWC scrutiny, hammerhead shark shot, killed
- Family-run marijuana grow operation busted in Hillsborough County
- Death of Snooty the manatee being investigated by private, state, federal agencies
- Siesta Key star Alex Kompothecras says he’s disgusted by shark dragging video
- Better Call Behnken: Dealership refunds van after our investigation into odometer rollback fraud
- ‘Beauty bandits’ arrested for slew of thefts in Florida