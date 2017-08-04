Search underway for missing, endangered 6-year-old Lakeland boy with special needs

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, endangered boy.

Deputies are actively searching for 6-year-old Adam Roach of Lakeland who was reported missing by his mother Friday at 4 pm.

Roach is described as a white male with short brown hair and a missing front tooth. He is 4’03” and weighs approximately 37 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt with dinosaurs on it and dark blue shorts.

Roach is a non-verbal special needs child.

Multiple agencies, including air and K-9 teams are searching for him at the Carlton Arms Apartment complex on Shepherd Road in south Lakeland. They’re advising the public to avoid the area at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

