Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: July 24 to July 29

(WFLA) — State inspectors temporarily closed five Tampa Bay eateries from July 24 to July 29, 2017. We’ve listed the restaurants that were closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found.

Aramark Corp at JP Morgan-Highland Oaks at 10420 Highland Manor Dr. in Tampa

July 24, 2017: Restaurant was temporarily closed with 11 violations

Dead roaches were found on the premises. 1 dead roach was under the prep table in the kitchen, 2 dead roaches were under the 3-compartment sink, 2 were found under some cooking equipment, 2 were found next to non-working reach-in coolers, 1 was behind the soda boxes, 2 were in the dry storage area, 1 was in the clean dish storage area, 1 under the hand wash sink in the kitchen, 1 under the front cooks line, 1 under pizza station and 1 dead at the front sandwich service station.

The floor was soiled with an accumulation of debris in the dry storage area, under the cooking equipment and under the prep tables.

Rusted cans of red peppers were present, a stop sale was issued.

July 25, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 2 violations

Popeye’s at 843 S US Hwy. 41 in Brooksville

July 25, 2017: Restaurant was temporarily closed with 10 violations

Dead roaches were found on the premises: 1 was on the floor under the handwashing sink in the dish area, 1 was in a pair of goggles on the cooks’ line, 5 were on the shelf above a prep table and 4 were dead on the shelves in the hot holding area.

The floor by the electrical panels in back dish room was covered with standing water.

The floor drain covers were heavily soiled throughout the kitchen.

Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen and the dish room areas.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found: 1 live roach was on the wall under the handwashing sink in the dish area, 1 was on the “back door security sign”, 8 were on shelves in the kitchen by takeout boxes, 4 were in the hot dog holding area, 5 were in front of the counter station by the condiment containers and 3 were on the front counter on a shelf by the takeout boxes.

Roach excrement and droppings were present. They were found on boxes of sealed gloves under a 3-compartment sink.

July 26, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 2 violations

Southern Fresh at 122 3rd Ave. N. in Safety Harbor

July 25, 2017: Restaurant was temporarily closed with 25 violations

3 Dead roaches were found on the premises, 2 were on the floor next to a small black refrigerator at the cook’s line and one was under the cooler in the back food prep area.

Food was being prepared outside of the premises; the manager was cooking pieces of chicken on an outside covered grill.

Grease has accumulated on the kitchen floor and under the cooking equipment.

The interior of an oven has a heavy accumulation of black substance, grease and food debris.

The wall in the dishwashing area was soiled with accumulated black debris.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit, this included: chicken 45°F.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found: 11 roaches of various sizes were found in the corner area of the wall behind a small black refrigerator at the cooks’ line, 1 was on the wall by the reach-in cooler opposite the stove, 1 was under a box of gloves on the counter near small black refrigerator at the cooks’ line and 1 was crawling on the outer surface of a bulk container of flour.

July 26, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 9 violations

Holy Hog Barbecue at 11417 N. Dale Mabry Hwy. in Tampa

July 26, 2017: Restaurant was temporarily closed with 13 violations

The cutting board has deep cut marks and is no longer cleanable.

The interior of the oven has a heavy accumulation of black substance, grease and food debris.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found, 6 in and around the mop sink, 4 on the floor under the dish machine and 2 under the CO2 tanks in the kitchen.

Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared onsite and held for more than 24 hours and not properly date marked.

July 27, 2017: Restaurant reopened with no violations

Athen’s Restaurant at 226 Main St. in Safety Harbor

July 27, 2017: Restaurant was temporarily closed with 8 violations

Boxes of oils were stored on floor in dry storage area.

There was a live rodent present on a glue trap on the floor of the food storage room.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 10 dry rodent droppings were found on the floor in the food storage room, approximately 30 droppings were inside the wall on shelving in an open wall area in a food storage area and gnaw marks were found on a black pipe covering near a damaged wall in the food storage room.

July 28, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 1 violation

The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from July 24, to July 29, 2017.

There was the presence of insects and other pests. Insects were found crawling on a shelf above a 3-compartment sink with tea pitchers and a Pyrex cup. There were too many insects to count. Insects were crawling on a shelf on the cooks’ line where the squeeze bottles are kept. Ten Insects were crawling inside of a box of raisins. A Spider was found inside a bulk container sugar bin. Weevils were in a bulk flour container, there were too many to count.

Roach excrement and droppings were found in a container above the 3-compartment sink.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Five dry rodent droppings were found behind the bulk bins.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit, this included: sauerkraut 44°F, corned beef 46°F, raw chicken 47°F, raw shrimp 47°F, chili 47°F, cut lettuce 46°F, turkey 46°F, cut tomatoes 46°F, blue cheese 52°F, cut tomatoes 47°F, cheddar cheese 55°F, cut lettuce 53°F, Cole slaw 48°F, cooked beef 50°F, raw shrimp 50°F, raw fish 45°F and spinach dip 45°F.

The wall in the dishwashing area was soiled with an accumulation of black debris.

An accumulation of a black/green mold-like substance was found in the interior of the ice machine.

Raw fruits and vegetables were not washed prior to preparation.

An employee switched from working with raw food to ready-to-eat food without washing their hands.

Potentially hazardous hot food was held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above, this included: pork, rice and gravy.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit, this included: raw chicken, grouper 53°F, catfish 51°F, gator 51°F, frog legs 51°F, calamari 50°F, shucked oysters 53°F and raw conch 52°F. All food was issued a stop sale. Also found was: chowder 48°F, rice 47°F, crab cakes 54°F, catfish 51°F, butter 53°F, Cole slaw 47°F, cut tomato 59°F, cut leafy greens 60°F, cooked fritters 50°F and hush puppy 52°F.

Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours without properly being date marked, this included: fritters, hush puppies, oysters raw and shucked.

Raw animal foods were not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature in the walk-in cooler. Raw chicken was stored over raw beef and fish in the walk-in freezer.

Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food. Raw shell eggs were stored over milk and plastic drink bottles in the walk in cooler.

The wall in the dish area was soiled with accumulated grease, food debris and dust.

Cut tomatoes with mold-like growth was found. A stop sale was issued.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit, this included: potatoes 71°, shredded cheddar cheese 47°, slice cheddar 46°, Swiss cheese 47°, ham 50°, tuna salad 49° and fish 60°.

The interior of the microwave was soiled with encrusted food debris.

There was a build-up of grease, dust and debris on the hood filters.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit, this included: partially cooked bacon 52°F, ham 52°F, chopped fresh garlic in oil 66°F, sauce 47°F and shredded mozzarella 44°F.

There was an accumulation of food debris and grease on the food storage shelves.

Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared onsite and held for more than 24 hours and not properly date marked, this included: individual portioned pasta, baked pasta, meatballs and cut ham.

Raw fish was held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit, this included: trout 46°F and grouper 45°F.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found, 1 live roach was in the prep area near a slicer and 1 live roach was near the walk-in freezer.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 1 soft rodent dropping and 5 hard rodent droppings were found in the dry storage area near the cat fish food. 9 rodent droppings were found in the electrical room near the wal- in freezer and 1 soft rodent dropping was found behind the hot holding steam table.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES