Police search for alleged flasher in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – The Winter Haven Police Department needs help identifying a man accused of indecent exposure.
Police say the man in the picture committed a lewd act inside the Jo-Ann Fabric located at 3rd St SW in Winter Haven.
Witnesses told police the unknown man exposed himself, made obscene gestures with his hands towards a customer and bolted towards the parking lot, possibly into a light-colored vehicle.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Anonymity is guaranteed and you may be eligible for a cash reward.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Armed, dangerous suspect on the run after killing Longboat Key hotel security guard, clerk
- Hillsborough deputies looking for missing 1-year-old
- Another controversial video under FWC scrutiny, hammerhead shark shot, killed
- Family-run marijuana grow operation busted in Hillsborough County
- Death of Snooty the manatee being investigated by private, state, federal agencies
- Siesta Key star Alex Kompothecras says he’s disgusted by shark dragging video
- Better Call Behnken: Dealership refunds van after our investigation into odometer rollback fraud
- ‘Beauty bandits’ arrested for slew of thefts in Florida