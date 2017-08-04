Police search for alleged flasher in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – The Winter Haven Police Department needs help identifying a man accused of indecent exposure.

Police say the man in the picture committed a lewd act inside the Jo-Ann Fabric located at 3rd St SW in Winter Haven.

Witnesses told police the unknown man exposed himself, made obscene gestures with his hands towards a customer and bolted towards the parking lot, possibly into a light-colored vehicle.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Anonymity is guaranteed and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON