Police: Boy fed mostly carrots, locked in basement at night

By Published:
Utah County Sheriff's Office

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police say a Utah couple fed their 6-year-old son a diet primarily of carrots and locked him in a dark basement room all night.

The Utah County Sheriff said Thursday the room had no toilet, so the child hid his waste in a hole in the wall so he didn’t get in trouble.

Police say the parents forced the boy to eat carrots before every meal and denied him more food if he didn’t finish them quickly.

Authorities say the couple was arrested on suspicion of felony child abuse. No attorney was immediately listed for them in court records.

The Associated Press is not naming the couple to avoid identifying the child.

The child was taken to his grandmother’s home. Two other children were also taken into state custody.

