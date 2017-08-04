Pasco County Schools to offer free breakfast for all students

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Schools are helping students start their morning off right this school year by offering breakfast for all students at no charge under the School Breakfast Program, officials announced on Facebook Friday.

All students will be eligible for a free breakfast at the following Pasco County schools:

Achieve Center of Pasco

Anclote Elementary

Anclote High

Athenian Academy

Baycare

Bayonet Point Middle

Calusa Elementary

Centennial Elementary

Centennial Middle

Chasco Elementary

Chasco Middle

Chester W. Taylor Elementary

Cotee River Elementary

Crews Lake Middle

Cypress Elementary

Fivay High

Fox Hollow Elementary

Gulf High School

Gulf Highlands Elementary

Gulf Middle

Gulf Trace Elementary

Gulfside Elementary

H. Schwettman

Hudson Elementary

Hudson High

Hudson Middle

James Irvin Ed. Center

James M. Marlowe Elementary

Lacoochee Elementary

Learning Lodge Academy

Mary Giella Elementary

Mittye P. Locke Elem

Moon Lake Elementary

Northwest Elementary

Pasco Elementary

Pasco High

Pasco Middle

Paul Smith Middle

Quail Hollow Elementary

R.B. Stewart Middle

Richey Elementary

Ridgewood High

Rodney B. Cox Elem

San Antonio Elem

Schrader Elementary

Seven Spring Elementary

Shady Hills Elementary

Sunray Elementary

West Zephyrhills Elem

Woodland Elementary

Zephyrhills High

No further details regarding the program are available at this time.

