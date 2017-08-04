Pasco County Schools to offer free breakfast for all students

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Schools are helping students start their morning off right this school year by offering breakfast for all students at no charge under the School Breakfast Program, officials announced on Facebook Friday.
All students will be eligible for a free breakfast at the following Pasco County schools:
Achieve Center of Pasco
Anclote Elementary
Anclote High
Athenian Academy
Baycare
Bayonet Point Middle
Calusa Elementary
Centennial Elementary
Centennial Middle
Chasco Elementary
Chasco Middle
Chester W. Taylor Elementary
Cotee River Elementary
Crews Lake Middle
Cypress Elementary
Fivay High
Fox Hollow Elementary
Gulf High School
Gulf Highlands Elementary
Gulf Middle
Gulf Trace Elementary
Gulfside Elementary
H. Schwettman
Hudson Elementary
Hudson High
Hudson Middle
James Irvin Ed. Center
James M. Marlowe Elementary
Lacoochee Elementary
Learning Lodge Academy
Mary Giella Elementary
Mittye P. Locke Elem
Moon Lake Elementary
Northwest Elementary
Pasco Elementary
Pasco High
Pasco Middle
Paul Smith Middle
Quail Hollow Elementary
R.B. Stewart Middle
Richey Elementary
Ridgewood High
Rodney B. Cox Elem
San Antonio Elem
Schrader Elementary
Seven Spring Elementary
Shady Hills Elementary
Sunray Elementary
West Zephyrhills Elem
Woodland Elementary
Zephyrhills High
No further details regarding the program are available at this time.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- WATCH: Police release video of man who killed Longboat Key hotel security guard, clerk
- Plane passenger spots man texting about sex abuse of kids
- Family-run marijuana grow operation busted in Hillsborough County
- Baby sitters accused of putting flea-infested kids in U-Haul
- Another controversial video under FWC scrutiny, hammerhead shark shot, killed
- Death of Snooty the manatee being investigated by private, state, federal agencies
- Siesta Key star Alex Kompothecras says he’s disgusted by shark dragging video
- ‘Beauty bandits’ arrested for slew of thefts in Florida
- Florida’s 2017 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday: What to Know