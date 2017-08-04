News Channel 8 Today on Great 38: We’re profiling Gr8 communities, how about yours?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Home is where the heart is, and there is a lot of heart in the Tampa Bay area. That’s why we want to highlight all the great communities that make up our little slice of paradise.

When we debut two more hours of local news, weather and traffic on our sister station WTTA Great 38 on Monday, August 7, we have a platform to showcase these neighborhoods.

WFLA News Channel 8 reporter Anthony Allred, better known as “Double A”, is ready to see what makes these communities tick.

“It’s kind of ‘Where is Matt Lauer?’ but on a local level,” said Allred. “I can’t wait to get over to all the counties and just explore what’s going on. I love to travel,” he said.

We want to hear from you about what makes your community great.

How is your neck of the woods special? Is it the restaurants? The playgrounds? The people?

Let us know on the WFLA Facebook page and “Where in The Bay is Double A?” may show up on your street.

