Maria Antoinette at freeFall Theatre

This pulsating contemporary look at one of history’s most enigmatic pariahs puts Marie Antoinette under the microscope of our own society’s obsession with celebrity. While Marie distracts herself with fanciful and decadent diversions in Versailles, the “have-nots” grow increasingly intolerant of the excesses of the “haves.” What happens when a leader grows absurdly out of touch with those being led?

David Adjmi’s driving script lets loose a barrage of energy, wit, pageantry, and humor as the players are catapulted toward the title character’s inevitable end. Perhaps we too raise our celebrities to great heights in order to watch them fall.

THIS PLAY IS INTENTED FOR MATURE AUDIENCES. VIEW DISCRETION IS SUGGESTED.

