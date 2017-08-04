Manatee County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing baby

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing baby.

Kristian Brommeland Jr., two months, is believed to be with his father, Kristian Brommeland, 20.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MCSO at 941-747-3011.

