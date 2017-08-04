Man struck by car in Clearwater, injuries possibly life-threatening

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police and Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident Friday night.

The accident happened at the intersection of Missouri Avenue and Turner Street at 8:43 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with possible life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man was crossing Missouri Avenue when he was struck. The driver remained on scene.

The man was not crossing in a designated crosswalk at the time of the accident.

Northbound Missouri Avenue between Druid Road and Court Street is closed as the investigation continues.

Motorists should avoid the area.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES