Man struck by car in Clearwater, injuries possibly life-threatening

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police and Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident Friday night.

The accident happened at the intersection of Missouri Avenue and Turner Street at 8:43 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with possible life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man was crossing Missouri Avenue when he was struck. The driver remained on scene.

The man was not crossing in a designated crosswalk at the time of the accident.

Northbound Missouri Avenue between Druid Road and Court Street is closed as the investigation continues.

Motorists should avoid the area.

