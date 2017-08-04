Inmate dies at Sarasota County Jail

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Investigators are looking into the circumstances that led to the death of a 33-year-old inmate at the Sarasota County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said Brandon Huskey was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday night. Responding deputies called emergency services and tried to save his life using CPR, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

The official cause of death will be determined and released by the Medical Examiner’s office at a later date. Detectives say the death does not appear to be suspicious in nature. It was likely caused by a medical issue. There were no known incidences of violence, use of force or other suspicious circumstances that would have contributed to his death, investigators say.

According to the sheriff’s office, Huskey was arrested for violating park hours, which is a county ordinance. He was taken into custody on Thursday and was up for release on Friday, August 4.

No further details have been released at this time.

