Hillsborough deputies looking for missing 1-year-old

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 1-year-old girl was reported missing in Hillsborough County on Friday.

Deputies said Rainah Todd is believed to be with her mother, Leah Todd, 23, in the Plant City area.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Child Protective investigator attempted to make contact with Leah Todd on July 31 due to an active investigation.

Investigators are concerned about the child’s welfare as Leah Todd has been known to use drugs in the past.

They don’t have a permanent address. Deputies said the two are known to stay with various friends on and off.

The 1-year-old has blond hair and blue eyes.

