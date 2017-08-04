Freebie Friday: Shredding, Starbucks and bagels for your dog

TAMPA, Fla. (WTNH) – You made it to the end of the work week which means it’s time to treat yourself!

We are stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with some great deals in the month of August.

Saturday is the last day to get free shredding at Staples. You can get a coupon here.

Now through August 7th, buy one Macchiato drink at Starbucks and get another one for free.

Bark for Bagels at Einstein Brothers Bagels means your pup gets a free bagel every Tuesday through August 29th.

Next Saturday, August 12th, you can bowl for free for National Bowling Day. Click here to get a free game.

And keep August 25th on the calendar. It’s the National Park Service’s birthday which means you get free admission into parks.

