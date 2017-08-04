Florida man gets life for killing girl who said ex’s name during sex

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison after confessing to killing and disemboweling his girlfriend because she called out her estranged husband’s name during sex.

The Palm Beach Post reports 25-year-old Fidel Lopez pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and sexual battery to avoid the death penalty. He was sentenced Thursday.

Police say Lopez called 911 in 2015 and officers arrived to find Lopez crying in the bathroom next to 31-year-old Maria Nemeth’s body. Lopez revealed that he became enraged with Nemeth when she called out her estranged husband’s name.

According to an arrest report, Lopez started breaking objects in the room and punching holes in the wall before attacking and disemboweled her.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES