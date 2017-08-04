Florida Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday: Many stores offering computer, accessory deals

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After a one-year hiatus, computers are back on the list of eligible items. That means the sales tax holiday could save you as much as $52 on qualifying electronics. Florida’s state sales tax rate is six percent, while some municipalities have higher rates, including Manatee County at seven percent.

Desktops, laptops, and tablets are included.

Michael Harell, with Best Buy, says newer tablets have more processing power, and are a good investment for homes with children.

“They have a lot more usability for that age demographic, and they also have a lot more apps built-in for them,” says Harell.

The sales-tax holiday isn’t limited to just computers, though. Computer accessories, including printers, keyboards, modems, non-recreational software are also included, provided they’re for personal use and cost under $750.

“If you’re buying a great desktop, and want to get a great monitor for some 4k gaming, that’s available as well,” Harell says.

Take advantage of weekend sales to layer with the tax-free holiday for extra savings.

Best Buy has a “Student Deals” program that anyone can sign up for online. You’ll get extra discount coupons sent to you.

Target has some laptops on sale through Saturday.

Walmart is offering discounts on laptops and printers.

Costco members can take advantage of deals on laptops and hard drives.

And Sam’s Club is having a one-day-only Fall-preview sale Saturday, with discounts on laptops, tablets, and printers.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES