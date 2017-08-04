Hooked On Old School Intrepid Fishing Team, Angler Armory and FishPod Network are excited to bring you FishKids 2017! Sponsored by the City of Madeira Beach!

Fishing Tournament – 9:30am to 10:30am

Vendor Area and Seminars – 10:30am to Noon

Coast Guard Helo (S.A.R. Demo) – TBD

Awards and Kids Raffle – 1:00pm – 2:00pm

FishKids 2016 was a huge success with vendors such as the Clearwater Marine Aquarium; get hands on and learned what it took to help a stranded dolphin. The Seaside Seabird Sanctuary was onsite with some of their rescue birds. Intrepid Powerboats; learn about what goes into the construction of a boat from start to finish. The Fishbrain Fishing App Prostaff taught you many different knot tying techniques. Trophy Taker Outdoors and their Prostaff brought their mobile archery range; learn from the pros on the proper technique and safety of shooting. American Tackle hosted a casting challenge; learn the proper way to sight, target and execute your cast. Ty Roth from Hooks By Ty was there showcasing both inshore and offshore kayaks and the best way to set them up for your targeted species of fish. The Southern Kingfish Association has booth to show some of the benefits of tournament fishing as a youth angler. Nachmann’s Native Seafood showed the proper way to filet and prep your catch to the dinner table. Dogfish Tackle & Marine was there showing the proper way to rig live bait and the uses for each type of rig.

This year will be bigger and better! We hope to see you there! Stay tuned for for more information! You can also tune in every Thursday night at 8pm on fishpodnetwork.com with Paul and Jason for updates as well. Fishpod network will be there broadcasting durring the event.

Hooked On Old School Fishing, Angler Armory and FishPod Network will be teaming up with the Knights of Columbus Council 5737 and Santa’s Angels again – to run a first come first serve fishing tournament for up to 200+ kids ages 3 -15 from 9:30am to 10:30am. The entry for the tournament will be an unwrapped toy and a non-perishable food items that will go towards a local food bank for the homeless and toys to less fortunate children for the holidays. Prizes will be awarded to the top anglers of the day.