Fifth victim comes forward in fake liposuction doctors case

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fifth victim has come forward, claiming that Claudia Orozco and Marlon Barcelo performed liposuction on her in 2014.

Orozco and Barelo were arrested Tuesday for performing liposuction surgeries without a license.

The latest victim tells News Channel 8 she was referred to Orozco Medical Center by a friend.

The woman says she had fat transferred from her stomach and back to her buttocks.

She said several weeks after the surgery, she noticed something wrong with her body.

She said after a month, she felt constant pain in her butt area.

She reached out to Orozco to question the problem but was told the pain would go away.

“I had constant pain and it felt numb and it felt like I had cramps all the time. Burning, aching sensation and she said, that’s normal, that’s going to go away,” said the woman.

The victim said three years later, the pain is still there and she can’t sit down for no longer than an hour.

The victim said calls to the center went unanswered after a month of trying to reach Orozco.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Department of Health launched an investigation into the Orozco Medical Clinic on West Waters Avenue a year and a half ago after getting several complaints from patients who paid thousands of dollars to have a form of Tumescent Liposuction done.

The patients started to go to local hospitals for medical attention due to complications from the surgeries performed at Orozco Medical Clinic.

Orozco and Barcelo were charged with practicing medicine without a license and aggravated battery with great bodily harm. Orozco was also charged with organized fraud less than $20,000.

The fifth victim is the latest to file a complaint with the sheriff’s office.

