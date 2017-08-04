Duct-taped dog sparks outrage, man will face judge

(KOB) Durango, Colorado is known for being a dog-friendly city, but what one resident is accused of doing is leaving others upset.
A citation filed at La Plata County Combined Court by the La Plata County Animal Control Department has only one sentence to describe the sentence: “German Shep. type dog found in vehicle with w/its mouth duct-taped shut.”
According to a complaint and summons obtained, Thomas Ethridge is accused of leaving his dog with his mouth taped in his car in the Durango Rec Center parking lot on July 18th.
Reached by phone, Ethridge said the dog is okay and still in his custody.
That could change on August 23rd, when he’ll face a judge.
