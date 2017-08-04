Donate a case of water, get a free sub at Firehouse Subs

By Published:
Wikimedia Commons

(WFLA) – Firehouse Subs is giving back to the community and simultaneously satisfying sub lovers’ cravings with their new H20 for Heroes deal.

On August 5, if you bring an unopened 24-pack of bottled water to any of their locations in the US and Canada, you will get a medium sub in return—limit one sub per person per case of water.

The water will be donated to local fire and police departments to be distributed to those in need, the hoagie chain said on Facebook.

The deal starts at 10:00 am Saturday, August 5 and runs until midnight.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s