Missing, endangered 65-year-old Tampa woman found safe

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE | Linda Ann Downing, 65, who was reported missing Friday, has been located, the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office said. No further details were released.

ORIGINAL STORY | The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, endangered 65-year-old Tampa woman.

Detectives say Linda Ann Downing disappeared from a residence on the 100 block of Garland Court in Tampa on August 4. She was last seen wearing a multicolored horizontal striped sun dress.

Downing is described as a 5’02” white female. She weighs approximately 116 pounds and has shoulder length hair that is dyed black.

Downing suffers from multiple diagnoses and has to take medication. Deputies say Downing may be in the area of Bearrs Avenue West and Florida Avenue North where she is often seen shopping.

