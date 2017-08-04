Child injured after falling from second floor window in Riverview

By Published: Updated:

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – A child was injured after falling from a second floor window on Friday.

The three-year-old child fell at the Foxmore Condominium Complex.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the child fell from the window onto the roof of the first floor of the town home, rolled onto a screen porch and fell through.

The boy was taken to Tampa General Hospital in stable condition. He is not critically injured.

The sheriff’s office said the incident appears to be an accident and it does not appear that charges will be filed.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s