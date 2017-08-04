Child injured after falling from second floor window in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – A child was injured after falling from a second floor window on Friday.
The three-year-old child fell at the Foxmore Condominium Complex.
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the child fell from the window onto the roof of the first floor of the town home, rolled onto a screen porch and fell through.
The boy was taken to Tampa General Hospital in stable condition. He is not critically injured.
The sheriff’s office said the incident appears to be an accident and it does not appear that charges will be filed.
