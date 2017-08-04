Brides left scrambling after Alfred Angelo files bankruptcy, stops delivering dresses

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The nightmare continues for Tampa Bay area brides who bought their dress at Alfred Angelos.
The bridal retailer announced Thursday they won’t be fulfilling anymore existing orders after filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection last month.
Before the news, it was all fireworks for local bride Star Young. Her fiancé Jeff Dixon asked her to be his forever girl back in December and she got even more excited for their big day in April when she found the dress of her dreams at Alfred Angelo.
“I loved it. I brought my family, my mom, my fiance’s mother and some of my bridesmaids and everyone cried,” said Star Young.
Everything about the dress was perfect. “It was the mermaid style so very fitted and it poofs at the bottom. I’ve always known since I was a little girl what kind of dress I wanted,” Star continued.
In April, she paid $1,000 deposit for the dress, which was supposed to be getting altered. That was until things at Alfred Angelo hit the fan.
“First thing was through social media when they got rid of all the seamstresses. From that it went from bankruptcy to shutting down and last night I saw they’re not fulfilling orders anymore.”
She was supposed to get her dress today.
“They knew this was happening way before they filed bankruptcy. The least they could have done was stop taking orders.”
8 On Your Side called the bankruptcy attorney to see where Young’s dress was located. Attorney Patricia Redmond told it was sitting in a California warehouse and had been held up because shipping charges were not paid.
While Young is bummed about her dress, she’s keeping her eye on the prize.
“It’s about the marriage. My focus is just getting to that day and making sure we live out the rest of our lives together and be happy.”\
Alfred Angelo staff provided the following contact information for questions regarding the matter:
Patricia A. Redmond, Esquire
Stearns Weaver Miller
Weissler, Alhadeff and Sitterson, P.A.
150 West Flagler Street
Miami, Florida
PHONE: 305-789-3553
FAX: 305-789-3395
predmond@stearnsweaver.com
