Better Call Behnken: After school program suddenly shuts down, leaving parents in the lurch

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s one week before school starts, and your after-school care plans could be in jeopardy. If they are, there’s a good chance you don’t even know it yet.
A Better Call Behnken investigation has found dozens of facilities that were legitimate last year are now unlicensed and may have to shut down or make major changes to obtain proper licenses. This news comes after Extreme Youth Sports, located in Lutz and Westchase, announced to parents this week it is shutting down after care programs, effective today.
The facility owners say there were unaware of a new state statute, approved in March.
Under the statute, their business can no longer operate as it does now. The statute could impact after school programs that have never had to obtain a child care license before, such as dance studios and martial arts facilities.
This is a developing story, and Investigator Shannon Behnken is working to get more answers for parents. Tune in for her report tonight at 5 pm.
