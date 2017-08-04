Baby gorilla has pink princess-themed birthday party

WICHITA, Kan. (WFLA/KSNW) – A Kansas zoo held its first birthday party for a baby gorilla on Thursday.

Baby Alika and her visitors enjoyed a pink princess-themed party.

Keepers hung streamers and turned painted boxes into castles.

Alika also had cupcakes made out of primate biscuit mix, mashed potatoes, pudding and food coloring.

The zoo hopes the party and Alika’s milestone help educate guests about the importance of gorillas in the wild.

