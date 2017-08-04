Armed, dangerous suspect on the run after double-murder in Longboat Key

Published: Updated:

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are searching for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous and is on the run after killing two people at a resort in Longboat Kay.

A Longboat Key Police Department spokesperson said that the murders happened during a robbery at the Zota Beach Resort which is located at 4711 Gulf of Mexico Drive.

Police have not identified the victims and have not said if the victims worked at the resort or if they were guests there.

Police say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. They have not provided a suspect description.

The entrance to the resort is blocked off and numerous police cars have responded.

We will continue to keep you updated with new information as it comes in.

