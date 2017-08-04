Amanda Knox: Woman in texting suicide case deserves sympathy

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Amanda Knox is offering her support to a Massachusetts woman convicted of manslaughter for encouraging her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself.

In an op-ed piece published Friday in the Los Angeles Times, Knox wrote that Michelle Carter deserves sympathy and help, not a jail sentence.

“The media tried to paint me as a ‘femme fatale.’ So it was with a sickening sense of déjà vu that I watched the prosecution attempt the same trick with Carter,” Knox wrote.

“The very fact that suicide is illegal reveals how self-harm confuses our sympathies. The suicide is his own victim, his own murderer. We naturally want to blame someone for the murder, but we’re reluctant to further condemn the victim. This emotional paradox makes it hard for us to find closure. But with Roy’s suicide, we have, in the person of Carter, another party to hold responsible. It’s much easier psychologically to reproach a villain than it is to hold in one’s mind the contradictory feelings we have about suicide,” she continued.

Carter on Thursday was sentenced to 15 months in jail for the 2014 death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III. Carter was then 17 and is now 20. The 30-year-old Knox is no stranger to sensational trials drawing global media coverage.

The American exchange student from Seattle was convicted along with her Italian boyfriend in the 2007 killing of Knox’s roommate, British student Meredith Kercher, in Perugia, Italy. Knox spent four years in jail but was exonerated by the Italian Supreme Court in 2015.

