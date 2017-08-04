Amanda Knox: Woman in texting suicide case deserves sympathy

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Amanda Knox is offering her support to a Massachusetts woman convicted of manslaughter for encouraging her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself.
In an op-ed piece published Friday in the Los Angeles Times, Knox wrote that Michelle Carter deserves sympathy and help, not a jail sentence.
“The media tried to paint me as a ‘femme fatale.’ So it was with a sickening sense of déjà vu that I watched the prosecution attempt the same trick with Carter,” Knox wrote.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- WATCH: Police release video of man who killed Longboat Key hotel security guard, clerk
- Plane passenger spots man texting about sex abuse of kids
- Family-run marijuana grow operation busted in Hillsborough County
- Baby sitters accused of putting flea-infested kids in U-Haul
- Another controversial video under FWC scrutiny, hammerhead shark shot, killed
- Death of Snooty the manatee being investigated by private, state, federal agencies
- Siesta Key star Alex Kompothecras says he’s disgusted by shark dragging video
- ‘Beauty bandits’ arrested for slew of thefts in Florida
- Florida’s 2017 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday: What to Know