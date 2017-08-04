10-week-old abused puppy traded for drug money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WFLA/WCNC) – An abused 10-week-old puppy is now getting the care he needs after his owner traded him for drug money.
A woman at a Charlotte, N.C., gas station says a man approached her and asked if she had any “rock.”
She didn’t, but she noticed the man had a puppy, and that pup didn’t look too good.
So the woman gave him $50 for the dog.
The puppy, named Bart, was dehydrated, and his tail had been cut off and infected
Barbara Rooine rescued him and said the marks on his body painted the picture of a horrible past.
“I cried when I saw him,” she said.
Police are investigating. The owner could be charged with animal cruelty.
“These animals you show them love and they forget about everything they went through,” Rooine said.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- WATCH: Police release video of man who killed Longboat Key hotel security guard, clerk
- Plane passenger spots man texting about sex abuse of kids
- Family-run marijuana grow operation busted in Hillsborough County
- Baby sitters accused of putting flea-infested kids in U-Haul
- Another controversial video under FWC scrutiny, hammerhead shark shot, killed
- Death of Snooty the manatee being investigated by private, state, federal agencies
- Siesta Key star Alex Kompothecras says he’s disgusted by shark dragging video
- ‘Beauty bandits’ arrested for slew of thefts in Florida
- Florida’s 2017 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday: What to Know