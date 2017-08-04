10-week-old abused puppy traded for drug money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WFLA/WCNC) – An abused 10-week-old puppy is now getting the care he needs after his owner traded him for drug money.

A woman at a Charlotte, N.C., gas station says a man approached her and asked if she had any “rock.”

She didn’t, but she noticed the man had a puppy, and that pup didn’t look too good.

So the woman gave him $50 for the dog.

The puppy, named Bart, was dehydrated, and his tail had been cut off and infected

Barbara Rooine rescued him and said the marks on his body painted the picture of a horrible past.

“I cried when I saw him,” she said.

Police are investigating. The owner could be charged with animal cruelty.

“These animals you show them love and they forget about everything they went through,” Rooine said.

