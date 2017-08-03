Woman hospitalized, 4 dogs die in Lakeland structure fire

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman was hospitalized and four dogs died after a fire broke out in a Lakeland home Thursday, officials said.
The Polk County Fire Rescue responded to reports of a fire at 2:10 pm at an office that was being used as an apartment located at 455 Commerce Drive. Firefighters observed smoke and an active fire inside the building.
Crews recovered the remains of four dogs from the structure.
A woman was transported to Lakeland Regional Health Medical for evaluation. Her current condition is unknown.
The fire was extinguished by 3 pm, according to officials.
The state’s Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations has yet to determine the cause of the fire.
Stay on WFLA.com for more updates on this developing story.
