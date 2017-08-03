VIDEO: Sarasota police search for 2 suspects in connection with Walgreens armed robbery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota detectives are on the lookout for two individuals who robbed a local Walgreens.
Surveillance video shows two armed suspects enter the Walgreens located at 3535 North Tamiami Trail on Wednesday around 11 pm.
The masked pair can be seen on video pointing their guns at employees and demanding money from the cash register. They were able to make off with an entire cash drawer that contained an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspects were seen running westbound towards Northwood Court and possibly fled the area in an unknown vehicle, police said.
No one was injured during the incident.
Witnesses described one suspect as a 5’10” black male or female with an average build. He or she was wearing black pants, a black mask, black hoodie and blue shoes.
The other suspect was described as a 5’06” black female with a heavy build. She was wearing black pants, a black mask, black hoodie and tan boots.
Anyone with information regarding their identities has been asked to contact Detective Megan Buck at 941-954-7067 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at http://www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
